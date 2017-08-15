Spikes’ Joshua Lopez drives in all-star game-winning hit for South squad

The New York-Penn League South All-Stars — which included five members of the State College Spikes — used a ninth-inning rally Tuesday night to fend off the North All-Stars 5-2 in the league’s annual showcase of future stars at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y.
The all-star game was tied at 2 heading into the top of the ninth when the South struck. Ben Breazeale of the Aberdeen IronBirds led off with a single, while the Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ Ulysses Cantu followed with a double. That’s when Spikes catcher Joshua Lopez stepped up to the plate and drove in what would prove to be the game-winning runs.
With a 1-2 count, Lopez smacked a line-drive single to left field to bring in both runners — and then took second base on a throwing error. He scored two batters later when West Virginia’s Tristan Gray singled.
The Spikes’ coaching staff — including manager Joe Kruzel, pitching coach Darwin Marrero and hitting coach Roger LaFrancois — also coached the South squad.
MVP
West Virginia Black Bears shortstop Tristan Gray (South): He was the official MVP of the game, as he finished with a team-high two hits — one of which was a solo home run — and had two RBIs and a run. Only Lopez and Gray had multiple RBIs on the day.
How the Spikes fared
Batters: Three Spikes stepped up to the plate Tuesday — catcher Lopez, infielder Yariel Gonzalez and outfielder Scott Hurst. Gonzalez and Hurst both went hitless at 0 for 2 and 0 for 3, respectively, while Lopez was in the MVP conversation. He finished 1 of 2 with two RBIs and one run, but his hit proved to be the game-winner in the ninth inning.
Pitchers: The South used 10 total pitchers, with eight playing one inning apiece and the final two splitting the ninth. The Spikes’ Daniel Castano started the game and allowed two hits and a walk but allowed no runs. His teammate, Andrew Summerville, pitched the final 1/3 inning and struck out one while walking two. He also allowed no runs.
Up next for State College
State College Spikes at West Virginia Black Bears, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday: The Spikes will begin a six-day road trip Wednesday with a three-game series against West Virginia followed by a three-game series against Auburn. The pitchers in Wednesday’s contest are both to be determined. The Spikes are currently just two games behind the Black Bears in the Pinckney Division standings.
Comments