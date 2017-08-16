The State College Spikes’ Caleb Lopes, seen here in a past game, paced his team with two hits Wednesday against West Virginia. Still, it wasn’t enough in the Spikes 5-1 loss to the Black Bears.
The State College Spikes’ Caleb Lopes, seen here in a past game, paced his team with two hits Wednesday against West Virginia. Still, it wasn’t enough in the Spikes 5-1 loss to the Black Bears. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
The State College Spikes’ Caleb Lopes, seen here in a past game, paced his team with two hits Wednesday against West Virginia. Still, it wasn’t enough in the Spikes 5-1 loss to the Black Bears. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

State College Spikes

State College Spikes fall after West Virginia’s late surge

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 16, 2017 11:21 PM

The State College Spikes couldn’t get much going at the plate Wednesday night as they fell 5-1 to the West Virginia Black Bears at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville, W.Va.

The Black Bears struck first, but they didn’t score until the fifth inning when Sandy Santos sent a solo shot — his first of the season — over center field. West Virginia then added three insurance runs in the seventh to take a 4-0 lead.

Designated hitter Caleb Lopes paced the Spikes by going 2 for 2 with a run.

Both teams finished with seven hits apiece. But State College stranded a half-dozen runners to the Black Bears’ three.

With the loss, the Spikes are now 29-25 while the Black Bears improve to 32-22.

Player of the game

West Virginia starting pitcher Scooter Hightower: The 15th-round pick from 2015 was a force Wednesday, as he allowed four hits, no walks and no runs in seven innings of work. He also struck out three Spikes. His season ERA is now down to 2.11; State College scored its only run right after he left the mound.

Turning point

Bottom of the seventh: The Black Bears held a slim 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh; that’s when a three-run rally gave the home team just the cushion it needed. With two outs and a base-runner on second, Spikes catcher Dennis Ortega committed a rare throwing error on a pickoff attempt — and then center fielder Ricardo Bautista committed another throwing error on the same play. That allowed Jared Olivia to score from second to make the score 2-0. Lucas Tancas homered in the next at-bat, Santos tripled and Julio De La Cruz drove him in on a single. All of a sudden, that slim 1-0 lead ballooned up to 4-0.

Up next

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Thursday: The Spikes’ Jonathon Mulford (2-4, 4.70 ERA) will take on a pitcher to be determined from the Black Bears. Mulford didn’t fare badly in his last start, as he allowed just one earned run last Friday in five innings against the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Wolf speaks at Ag Progress 2:49

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress
Car crashes into side of Giant Food Store 0:24

Car crashes into side of Giant Food Store

View More Video