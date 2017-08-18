The State College Spikes’ Caleb Lopes, seen here to the right in a previous game, finished with two hits Thursday as the Spikes fell 3-0 to the West Virginia Black Bears.
The State College Spikes’ Caleb Lopes, seen here to the right in a previous game, finished with two hits Thursday as the Spikes fell 3-0 to the West Virginia Black Bears. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
The State College Spikes’ Caleb Lopes, seen here to the right in a previous game, finished with two hits Thursday as the Spikes fell 3-0 to the West Virginia Black Bears. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

State College Spikes

West Virginia blanks State College Spikes

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 18, 2017 12:19 AM

For just the second time all season, the State College Spikes were shut out Thursday.

The Spikes fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 3-0 in Granville, W.Va., at Monongalia County Ballpark. Four West Virginia pitchers combined to scatter six hits, while striking out four and walking two.

The Spikes’ pitchers didn’t fare too badly, either, as they combined to strike out 10 — reliever Will Latcham fanned five batters in 2  1/3 innings — but it still wasn’t enough, as they stranded seven runners and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

With the loss, the Spikes fall to 29-26 while the Black Bears improve to 33-22.

Players of the game

West Virginia first baseman Lucas Tancas and starting pitcher Gavin Wallace: It’s incredibly difficult to separate these two. Pitching won the game for the Black Bears, and Wallace got his team off on the right foot by allowing just three hits and a walk in five innings of work. But Tancas’ clutch hitting made the Spikes pay all night long. He literally had a hand in each and every one of the Black Bears’ runs: He scored the first, hit a solo shot for the second and drove in the third. He finished 3 of 3 and played just about perfectly at the plate.

Turning point

Fifth inning: West Virginia nursed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, when the game took a critical turn. The Spikes’ J.D. Crowe tripled with just one out on the board, so the visitors were in prime position to tie up the game. Dennis Ortega then struck out, but Wood Myers walked — giving the Spikes runners on the corners with two outs. But Edwin Figuera then lined out as the Spikes came up empty. In the bottom of the inning, Tancas hit his solo shot to give West Virginia a 2-0 boost.

Up next

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Friday: The Spikes will hope to avoid the three-game sweep when Daniel Castano (7-2, 2.25 ERA) takes the mound against the Black Bears’ Beau Sulser (2-3, 5.40 ERA).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Car crashes into side of Giant Food Store 0:24

Car crashes into side of Giant Food Store
Wolf speaks at Ag Progress 2:49

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress

View More Video