Scott Hurst named CDT’s Spike of the Week

Scott Hurst is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.
Coming off a short all-star break, Hurst was on fire this week. In four games, the 21-year-old outfielder had 10 hits in 20 at-bats (.500 average).
Hurst’s stats were bolstered by a couple four-hit games. The Cardinals’ 2017 third-round selection had four singles in State College’s 7-5 loss on Saturday and tallied four base knocks in the Spikes’ 5-3 defeat on Sunday afternoon.
Hurst also had two hits in Friday’s win, including a three-run home run. It was his third homer of the season.
