State College Spikes teammates find common ground far from home

These two Spikes players grew up playing baseball together in Venezuela. They continued that bond in State College. Josh Lopez and Dennis Ortega have played baseball together since they were 14 years old — first in Valencia, Venezuela, and then for the State College Spikes as catchers. Both have traveled a long way to make a better life for their friends and family who are struggling back home. Josh Lopez and Dennis Ortega have played baseball together since they were 14 years old — first in Valencia, Venezuela, and then for the State College Spikes as catchers. Both have traveled a long way to make a better life for their friends and family who are struggling back home. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

