Andrew Summerville allows 1 hit in State College Spikes shutout

Behind a dazzling performance from pitcher Andrew Summerville, the State College Spikes shut out the Williamsport Crosscutters 2-0 Friday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
In seven innings of work, Summerville allowed just one hit while striking out seven and walking two. He now has a 1.63 ERA on the season, and he’s 4-0 as a starter.
State College scored in the first — and that proved to be all it needed. Edwin Figuera led off with a single on a bunt, and he gradually moved over to third — first on a wild pitch, then on a groundout. A sac fly by Bryce Denton brought him home.
With the win, the Spikes are now 33-30, while the Crosscutters are 29-31.
Player of the game
Spikes pitcher Andrew Summerville: It was arguably the most dominant performance of the Spikes’ season. The 2017 12th-round draft pick might be earning a promotion sooner rather than later.
Turning point
First inning: Summerville faced the most trouble in that initial frame — because he was essentially perfect from the second to seventh, when he faced the minimum 18 batters. But in that first inning, he walked two batters with two outs. Williamsport’s Jake Scheiner could’ve made him for for that, but instead he flew out — and Summerville didn’t let up after that.
Roster move
Spikes catcher Dennis Ortega: The Venezuelan was promoted to Single-A Peoria on Friday. He is batting .213 in 127 at-bats for the Spikes, but his fielding has been well above-average.
Up next
Williamsport Crosscutters at State College Spikes, 7:05 p.m. Saturday: Williamsport’s Julian Garcia (3-3, 3.56 ERA) will take on a Spikes pitcher to be determined. Saturday night will also serve as “Fireworks Night” at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
