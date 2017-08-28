State College Spikes can’t hold lead, fall to Williamsport

The State College Spikes carried a two-run lead into the sixth inning Sunday, but they couldn’t hold on in the 3-2 loss night to the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Williamsport scored one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth to seize the victory.
Spikes starting pitcher Jonathon Mulford came out strong, scattering just five hits while striking out seven and walking two. Over 6 1/3 innings, he allowed two runs.
But Williamsport’s bullpen was stronger.
Over the final three innings, the Crosscutters allowed no hits, struck out five and walked one.
With the loss, the Spikes fall to 34-31 while the Crosscutters improve to 30-32.
Players of the game
Williamsport relievers Kyle Dohy and Luis Ramirez: Dohy came away with the win, while Ramirez picked up the save. The two were one walk shy of perfection. Dohy struck out five and allowed one walk, while Ramirez causes two groundouts and a flyout. The two didn’t allow a hit.
Turning point
Top of the eighth: With the score tied 2-2, Williamsport’s Greg Pickett doubled on a line drive to left and then — with two outs — Cole Stobbe doubled to drive in Pickett for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Roster move
Received: Right-handed pitcher Jesus Cruz was received Saturday from the Rookie-level GCL Cardinals. With the Dominican Summer League Cardinals, he had a 0.71 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings. He was sent to the GCL Cardinals on Aug. 20, played in one game — where he allowed one run on four hits while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings — before being sent to the Spikes.
Up next
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Monday: The Spikes’ Daniel Castano (7-3, 2.45 ERA) will take on the Black Bears’ Beau Sulser (2-3, 4.46 ERA) on the road. This starts a six-game road trip for the Spikes, who will return home Sunday.
