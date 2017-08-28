Spikes third baseman Edwin Figuera throws to first during Sunday’s game against Williamsport at Medlar Field. The Spikes lost 3-2.
Spikes third baseman Edwin Figuera throws to first during Sunday’s game against Williamsport at Medlar Field. The Spikes lost 3-2. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Spikes third baseman Edwin Figuera throws to first during Sunday’s game against Williamsport at Medlar Field. The Spikes lost 3-2. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

State College Spikes

State College Spikes can’t hold lead, fall to Williamsport

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 28, 2017 3:14 AM

The State College Spikes carried a two-run lead into the sixth inning Sunday, but they couldn’t hold on in the 3-2 loss night to the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Williamsport scored one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth to seize the victory.

Spikes starting pitcher Jonathon Mulford came out strong, scattering just five hits while striking out seven and walking two. Over 6  1/3 innings, he allowed two runs.

But Williamsport’s bullpen was stronger.

Over the final three innings, the Crosscutters allowed no hits, struck out five and walked one.

With the loss, the Spikes fall to 34-31 while the Crosscutters improve to 30-32.

Players of the game

Williamsport relievers Kyle Dohy and Luis Ramirez: Dohy came away with the win, while Ramirez picked up the save. The two were one walk shy of perfection. Dohy struck out five and allowed one walk, while Ramirez causes two groundouts and a flyout. The two didn’t allow a hit.

Turning point

Top of the eighth: With the score tied 2-2, Williamsport’s Greg Pickett doubled on a line drive to left and then — with two outs — Cole Stobbe doubled to drive in Pickett for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Roster move

Received: Right-handed pitcher Jesus Cruz was received Saturday from the Rookie-level GCL Cardinals. With the Dominican Summer League Cardinals, he had a 0.71 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 12  2/3 innings. He was sent to the GCL Cardinals on Aug. 20, played in one game — where he allowed one run on four hits while striking out three in 1  2/3 innings — before being sent to the Spikes.

Up next

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Monday: The Spikes’ Daniel Castano (7-3, 2.45 ERA) will take on the Black Bears’ Beau Sulser (2-3, 4.46 ERA) on the road. This starts a six-game road trip for the Spikes, who will return home Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Gloria Merriex's unorthodox teaching method captured in images 0:42

Gloria Merriex's unorthodox teaching method captured in images
Lumberjack Competition at Centre County Grange Fair 0:49

Lumberjack Competition at Centre County Grange Fair

View More Video