Steve Jones named NYPL broadcaster of the year

State College Spikes broadcaster Steve Jones has been named the winner of the 2017 Warner Fusselle Award for Broadcast Excellence, which goes to the top broadcaster in the New York-Penn League.
According to the Spikes, the award is “given annually by the NYPL to the radio or TV/video streaming broadcaster whose work is deemed exemplary based on baseball knowledge, delivery, production values and overall presentation.”
“It is a great personal honor to accept an award named for the great Warner Fusselle, who was the gold standard for all broadcasters to follow,” Jones said in a written statement. “This award also speaks to the commitment of the entire Spikes organization, starting with the visionary leadership of Chuck Greenberg, Jason Dambach and Scott Walker, to the importance of keeping in touch with our fans all over the world through these nightly broadcasts.”
Fusselle worked for the NYPL’s Brooklyn Cyclones from 2001 until his death in 2012. His career spanned decades, and he was the narrator of the nationally syndicated “This Week in Baseball.”
Jones has served as the lead play-by-play announcer since the Spikes’ inaugural 2006 season. Jones has also called Penn State football radio broadcasts since 2000, and he’s called men’s basketball for 35 years and running. He also hosts the weekly “Penn State Coaches Show” and currently hosts “Sports Talk with Steve Jones” on ESPN Radio 1450.
