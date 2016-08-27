Auburn Doubledays blank Spikes

The State College Spikes missed an opportunity.
The Spikes fell 2-0 to the Auburn Doubledays at Falcon Park, spoiling their chance to clinch the New York-Penn League’s Pinckney Division title. Williamsport lost 1-0 to Brooklyn, meaning State College would have locked up its spot in the league playoffs with a win.
The Spikes can clinch the division championship with a win or a Williamsport loss Saturday.
State College (43-23) managed just four hits against three Auburn pitchers in the shutout. Starting pitcher McKenzie Mills allowed two hits in five innings to earn the win for the Doubledays (26-38), Kyle Simonds gave up one hit in three innings and Phil Morse pitched the ninth to earn the save.
Jeremy Martinez went 2 for 3 to lead the Spikes.
State College starting pitcher Bryan Dobzanski allowed two runs, two walks and nine hits in seven innings to take the loss.
Auburn left fielder Oliver Ortiz’s two-run home run proved to be the difference.
After Nick Banks singled to left field with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Ortiz crushed a home run to right-center field.
The Spikes and Doubledays continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
