K.C. Johnson: Bulls' recent rough patch exposes biggest weakness

On June 22, the day the organization took a deep breath and traded Derrick Rose, general manager Gar Forman correctly identified a major issue for the Bulls.
"We need to get younger and more athletic," Forman said then.
Recent execution in addressing that problem is where the Bulls are failing.
And this isn't about the derision Forman and the Bulls drew promptly for signing Rajon Rondo, 30, and Dwyane Wade, 34, in free agency.
Wade fell into the Bulls' laps and has brought leadership and professionalism, not to mention a marketing aspect and - in management's dream scenario - one of his buddies next summer in free agency. Rondo, while the more curious signing, is, like Wade, on a short-term deal. Moreover, contrary to his one-game suspension for an incident with associate head coach Jim Boylen, he's a popular teammate.
No, this is about the young core Forman touted in the wake of the Rose trade. Strip away everything else - whether Wade's knees will hold up, whether coach Fred Hoiberg's message is reaching players, whether the Bulls make the playoffs in an average Eastern Conference - and lack of development among the young core, not to mention athleticism, is the biggest issue facing the franchise.
Nikola Mirotic was expected to be a front-line starter and consistent scorer in his third season, not getting fined for missing a walk-through and falling completely out of the rotation. Doug McDermott has proven to be a rotation player because he consistently makes defenses respect him, thus spacing the floor. But his athleticism never will be confused with that of Zach LaVine, who, well before he routinely beat the Bulls downcourt for dunks Tuesday, went two picks after McDermott in the 2014 draft.
Bobby Portis, while skilled, is a below-the-rim player. Rookie Denzel Valentine, while poised, has legitimized predraft questions about his athleticism in his inconsistent minutes.
And this doesn't even account for the 2012 drafting of Marquis Teague, who is out of the league, and 2013 first-round pick Tony Snell, who is in Milwaukee, plying his trade alongside big-time athletes like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker.
Management's preference for drafting multiyear players from established college programs has delivered plenty of hits, from Kirk Hinrich and Joakim Noah to Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. But whether it's the Tyrus Thomas effect or not, management largely has strayed, with the possible exception of James Johnson, from drafting players with more risk based on athletic upside.
This isn't to say the book can be closed on Portis or Valentine. It's to say nothing they have shown in their young careers has fostered confidence they are building blocks for the future.
As for Mirotic, his contract is up after this season, and his trade value is down if the Bulls decide to shop him between now and the February deadline. That's according to an Eastern Conference executive who cited Mirotic's inconsistent play and expiring deal, which doesn't hold as much value in the age of the dramatically rising salary cap.
Wade and Rondo represented stopgap signings that would allow the young core to develop and, along with Butler's continued ascendancy, open another championship window. Twenty-six games in, that scenario seems a stretch.
Butler downplayed the theory that young, athletic teams like the Bucks and Timberwolves give the Bulls fits.
"We don't care if they're young, athletic, up and down," Butler said. "We're not doing what we're supposed to be doing - getting back, showing (on defense). Those mistakes lead to somebody not talking (on defense) the next time down and the next."
Forman did call the Rose trade "the first step" in the attempt to get younger and more athletic. But the day of the trade, he also called Jerian Grant a fit for that direction. And Grant has one star turn in an NBA game this season and another in a Development League outing.
So the movement needs more moves.
