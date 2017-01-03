Henson scores clutch basket in final minute to give Bucks win over Thunder

It was billed as the Russ-Giannis showdown.
And the two primary figures did their best to live up to the billing in a tense game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slipped a pass to center John Henson for the go-ahead basket with 54.2 seconds left and Milwaukee hung on for a 98-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer in the final minute and had a critical turnover with 8.8 seconds left, allowing the Bucks to clinch the victory on two free throws by Malcolm Brogdon.
Westbrook did not pick up his 17th triple-double but finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Thunder (21-14).
Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks (17-16), who won their second straight. Jabari Parker added 19 points and six rebounds and Greg Monroe had 15 points and seven rebounds.
THREE TAKEAWAYS
1. The Bucks primarily used Tony Snell to defend Russell Westbrook, although Malcolm Brogdon also took his turns against the Thunder star. Brogdon picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter and had to go to the bench, but he returned with 8:35 left in the game.
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo excited the crowd in the third quarter with a block of Westbrook and a fast-break chance the other way. A few moments later Jabari Parker blocked Steven Adams, leading to a go-ahead three-pointer by Parker.
3. The Bucks struggled at the free-throw line, hitting just 16 of 24 attempts (62.5 percent). But Brogdon hit the critical ones at the finish.
Comments