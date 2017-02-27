Bucks hold off Suns for 100-96 victory

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him

0:30 Is that Calvin Coolidge?

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

2:27 Athletes show off dance moves at Thon pep rally

1:52 Penn State football team shows off dance skills at Thon