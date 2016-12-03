Penn State Blue Band rallies fans ahead of Big Ten game

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his football team were presented with the Big Ten East Championship trophy following the team's 45-12 win over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will play the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten Championship Dec. 3.
For a decade, Steve "the dude" Dudick has been delivering food to tailgaters scattered over the Beaver Stadium vicinity. Dudick uses wagons to deliver orders in the designated tailgating areas because cars are not allowed. It's part of a delivery service called Prospector's Allegheny Rib Company.
The Penn State Alumni Association held a mixer at Buffalo Wild Wings in Indianapolis Friday night, one day before the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin. Penn State cheerleaders, the Nittany Lion and the Lionettes dance team made appearances and led chants.
Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.
Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.