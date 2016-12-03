Penn State Blue Band rallies fans ahead of Big Ten game

Penn State’s Marching Big Blue performs for Nittany Lions fans ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin.
Brittany Peterson / Centre Daily Times

Penn State wins Big Ten East

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his football team were presented with the Big Ten East Championship trophy following the team's 45-12 win over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will play the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten Championship Dec. 3.

Nutrition and Health Fair

Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.

Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.

