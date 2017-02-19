Penn State football dances to ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Frozen’ songs at Thon

A dancing Penn State football player dressed in a Stormtrooper mask with a blond wig inspired by Frozen’s Elsa — what’s not to love?
More than a dozen members of the Nittany Lions’ football team took part Saturday night in the dance contest at the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon’s pep rally. The Nittany Lions opened wearing alternating black Darth Vader and white Stormtrooper masks while marching to the Star Wars theme.
The music then lightened to Frozen’s, “Do you want to build a snowman?” as a big laugh went up fron the when when a short-shorts wearing Antonio Shelton — a 290-pound redshirt sophomore defensive tackle — stepped forward with outstretched arms and an oversized blond wig.
The memorable dance number involved prancing, acrobatics and some impressive choreography. (Judge for yourself above.)
The football team didn’t come away with the pep rally dance title like last year. That honor went to the high-flying men’s gymnastics teams.
But it was still a special and unique moment for fatigued student dancers who had already been on their feet for more than 24 hours. After all, how often are you going to spot a potential All-American or SportsCenter-worthy player shaking it to Disney songs interspersed with some hip-hop?
