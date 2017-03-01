James Franklin, Penn State to hold annual Spring Chalk Talk

James Franklin and the Penn State football coaching staff are set to once again welcome middle school and high school coaches from around the state into Happy Valley.
Penn State’s annual Spring Chalk Talk is currently set for March 24-25, with check-in starting at 3 p.m. in Holuba Hall. Spring practice opens at 4 p.m., and walk-up registration is permitted. The cost is $40 per person and includes instruction, Friday’s dinner, social and continental breakfast.
Registrants will observe Penn State’s two drill-heavy spring practices and will have the opportunity to talk football with the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff. For more information on the two-day event, visit the Penn State Sports Camps website at gopsusports.com/camps/fb-coaches-clinic.html.
