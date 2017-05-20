Tom Krasovic: One more year in Carson? Pros and cons for Team Spanos

So, because of what were biblical rains for California, the Los Angeles Chargers will play an extra year in a small soccer stadium in Carson before the move to the Inglewood Kroenke Dome whose construction was delayed by the monsoons.
Who's the winner here?
Chargers players, by and large.
Staying on the soccer pitch will be a perk to the many players who say grass is their favorite playing surface.
An artificial surface is planned for the Kroenke Dome due to the high number of non-football events imagined for the facility.
I've heard from Philip Rivers fans lamenting that Rivers, 35, might now be assured of finishing his career in a soccer stadium.
How sad, they say.
Rivers is under contract through 2019, the original first season in Inglewood that now will be the third season in Carson.
Frankly, I think Rivers isn't broken up over the prospect and might prefer Carson over Inglewood.
Grass is the more forgiving surface. And there's something to be said for familiarity.
Financially, the construction delay hits Team Spanos both ways.
The club will lose increased cash flow associated with playing the 2019 season inside a much bigger venue.
The Kroenke Dome's seating capacity of over 70,000 is more than double the Carson venue's nearly 30,000.
Thanks to Daddy, it's not like the Spanos family will have to make a cash call.
NFL teams can cover all their expenses and then some with the money they get from the League. By 2019, all teams stand to receive about $300 million in annual revenue-sharing money.
Even so, it does appear that the series of "Pineapple Express" rainstorms dealt Team Spanos a short-term blow in the millions of dollars of lost income. How unfortunate.
A financial benefit to the delay is that the Chargers will have an extra year to increase their appeal before moving into the big house next to Stan Kroenke's Rams.
Given the wobbly state of the Rams, it's reasonable to expect that Team Spanos will post the better win-loss record over 2017-19.
I'm still not sold that tenancy in Inglewood, though good for the franchise's valuation, is such a great deal for Team Spanos.
Orange County, where the team has established its new headquarters, may make more sense long term. The O.C. card, real or implied, may enter into negotiations if Team Spanos and the Kroenke Rams find out they can't co-exist.
