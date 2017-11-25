Eddie Brown's NFL Mock Draft 2018: First-round projections

It was clear Sam Darnold had the better team last Saturday. What became less clear was who the better quarterback was between Darnold and Josh Rosen?
Both are currently my top two quarterbacks in this draft class. Darnold's Trojans won the game 28-23, while Rosen won the QB battle.
Representatives from 20 NFL teams saw the UCLA signal caller put on a clinic, showing a deep-ball touch, polished arm talent and elite pocket awareness.
Rosen completed 32 of 52 passes for 421 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with a significantly less talented supporting cast. Darnold was a workman like 17 of 28 for 264 yards, and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown.
Darnold made some impressive throws and showcased an ability to extend plays with his legs, but it was clear Rosen was the more polished pro prospect.
Neither were perfect, but I bet Rosen made the stronger impression with the scouts.
The NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of the draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.
What follows is an early attempt at figuring out the best players available in this season's draft class, and which teams they'd match up well with considering the current draft order according to NFL.com.
Here's an updated version of my 2018 NFL Mock Draft:
FIRST ROUND
1. Cleveland (0-10) – Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA, Jr.
Personally, I believe the Browns should develop DeShone Kizer and follow the analytical path by trading this pick. There are simply too many other teams who need a quarterback to not earn a bounty for this selection. If they stay put, there's probably better than a 50-50 chance they choose a signal caller. Some believe Rosen has a divisive personality, but there's no questioning his polished skillset. Top needs: WR, ILB, CB
2. San Francisco (1-9) – Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St., Jr.
With their quarterback questions likely answered, the 49ers can simply take best player available here – although I'd bet on a trade. Barkley is a generational talent at running back and the best pure player in this draft. Top needs: WR, OL, CB
3. N.Y. Giants (2-8) – Sam Darnold, QB, USC, So.
The Giants will likely have a new front office and head coach after this season, which usually means a new handpicked quarterback. Darnold has looked closer to his old self recently as a young Trojans roster matures around him. Still, I believe it's 50-50 he returns to USC for his junior season. Top needs: OT, LB, RB
4. Indianapolis (3-7) – Derwin James, SS, Florida St., So.
Much like the Seminoles themselves, James has had a disappointing season, but few defensive backs can match James' dynamic combination of speed, size, instincts and hitting ability. I imagine he will ace the combine in Indianapolis. Top needs: SS, NT, OG
5. Denver (3-7) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama, Jr.
I feel like John Elway will answer his quarterback issues during free agency or with a trade. He can't afford to continue to waste his defense's prime seasons with a wet-behind-the-ears quarterback. Fitzpatrick is capable of playing both safety and cornerback at a high level, causing some scouts to praise him as a bigger version of Tyrann Mathieu. Top needs: QB, FS, ILB
6. Chicago (3-7) – Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU, So.
Sutton is a matchup nightmare in the red zone – he has had at least nine touchdowns for three straight seasons – and has proven physical after the catch. He's also a willing blocker. If he can develop as a route runner, watch out. Top needs: WR, ILB, CB
7. Arizona (4-6) – Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming, Jr.
Allen fits Bruce Arians' idea of a prototypical quarterback – assuming Arians returns next season – big with an elite arm. Plenty of people have jumped off the Allen bandwagon. Allen's arm strength and athletic ability are still off the charts and you can chalk his poor production this season up to a less-talented supporting cast. The pre-draft process is going to make all the difference in where Allen lands. Top needs: QB, WR, CB
8. Cincinnati (4-6) – Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame, Sr.
Joe Mixon has proven himself a dynamic running back at the next level, but he can't do it by himself. The Bengals' porous run-blocking will need to be upgraded. You may think this too high for a guard, but I'd take Nelson over half the NFL's guards right now. Top needs: OG, FS, DE
9. N.Y. Jets (4-6) – Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame, Sr.
The Jets are definitely a team I can envision trading up from a spot like this for either a top three quarterback or Alabama's Fitzpatrick. Otherwise, the offensive line needs significant upgrading. McGlinchey is versatile – he has started double-digit games at both right and left tackle – and athletic in a massive package (6-foot-8, 315 pounds). Top needs: QB, CB, OL
10. Oakland (4-6) – Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia, Jr.
Smith is built more like a strong safety – he's 6-1, 225 pounds – than a linebacker, one might say. The modern NFL prefers its linebackers speedy and is willing to sacrifice size if the prospect features athleticism, physicality and football intelligence. The Bednarik and Butkus award finalist is blessed with all three. Top needs: CB, LB, RB
11. L.A. Chargers (4-6) – Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma, Jr.
I'm sure the Chargers would consider a quarterback here, but would gladly select one of the best offensive lineman in college football. Brown is a massive force – he's 6-8, 345 pounds – who has proven capable of subduing talented opponents on a weekly basis. Top needs: OL, FS, ILB
12. Cleveland from Houston (4-6) – Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State, Sr.
Beyond a variety of moves off the edge, Chubb has proven capable of impacting games through his run defense and also on special teams (blocking kicks). Top needs: WR, ILB, CB
13. Miami (4-6) – Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida St., Jr.
McFadden has prototypical size, elite speed and the ball skills to develop into a shutdown corner in the NFL. He'd pair nicely with Cordrea Tankersley. Top needs: OG, CB, S
14. Tampa Bay (4-6) – Derrius Guice, RB, LSU, Jr.
Doug Martin has done less with more carries than most this season. Guice runs with the rare combination of strength and agility, especially for a 220-pound back. Top needs: S, RT, RB
15. Washington (4-6) – James Washington, WR, Oklahoma St., Sr.
Washington is the scariest deep threat in the nation – he has 1,317 yards on only 61 receptions. His ability to stretch the field is second-to-none in this draft class. Top needs: SS, ILB, WR
16. Dallas (5-5) – Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson, Jr.
Wilkins is a tremendous run-stopper who is also capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks. He'd fit perfectly in Rod Marinelli's defense. Top needs: OLB, TE, DT
17. Buffalo (5-5) – Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College, Sr.
Landry plays defensive end for the Eagles, but is athletic enough to stand up and play outside linebacker in the NFL. Like Chubb, he's capable of being an elite pass rusher and dynamic run defender. Top needs: FS, OL, OLB
18. Green Bay (5-5) – Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan, Sr.
As Aaron Rodgers ages, it's not safe for him to continue to improvise outside the pocket. Okorafor is a technician who features good size, athleticism and long arms. He's equally adept in pass protection and run-blocking. Top needs: OL, TE, DE
19. Seattle (6-4) – Ronnie Harrison, SS, Alabama, Jr.
Harrison's addition would go a long way in stabilizing a once dominant secondary on the decline. Top needs: OL, OLB, DB
20. Detroit (6-4) – Arden Key, DE, LSU, Jr.
Key has freakish ability, but he also carries significant baggage – Randy Gregory and Tim Williams-level baggage. Top needs: Edge, OLB, RB
21. Baltimore (5-5) – Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama, Jr.
The Ravens offense is a mess, and we all know general manager Ozzie Newsome is mighty fond of Crimson Tide players. Ridley features explosive speed and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better route runner in college football. A rare combination. Top needs: OLB, WR, OL
22. Atlanta (6-4) – Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan, Sr.
The Falcons continue to build one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. Hurst has been close to unblockable at the collegiate level. Top needs: OL, DL, SS
23. Tennessee (6-4) – Kendall Joseph, ILB, Clemson, Jr.
Joseph has somehow improved on a 106-tackle sophomore season. He's a thumper who exudes athleticism and is equally adept in coverage. Top needs: OG, ILB, SS
24. Carolina (7-3) – Billy Price, OG, Ohio St., Sr.
The Panthers offensive line has been a work-in-progress for the past few years. Price is capable of playing anywhere on the interior. Top needs: WR, OG, S
25. Buffalo from Kansas City (6-4) – Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi St., Sr.
Rankin was likely a second-round selection had he left school last season. He's definitely improved while helping his stock. He could make a push into the middle of the first round if he keeps up his solid play. Top needs: FS, OL, OLB
26. L.A. Rams (7-3) – Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St., Jr.
The Buckeyes have produced four first-rounders at cornerback the past four years. Ward is likely to make it five-for-five. Top needs: CB, DE, LB
27. Jacksonville (7-3) – Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St., Sr.
Blake Bortles has proven to be an adequate "game manager," but I'm sure the Jaguars expected much more when they selected him third overall in the 2014 NFL draft. Rudolph has certainly been productive, but there are questions surrounding his arm strength and many have already painted him with the "system quarterback" label. Top needs: QB, SS, OG
28. New Orleans (8-2) – Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, Sr.
The Saints will eventually need a replacement for future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Mayfield shares many of the same traits that makes Brees so successful and Sean Payton's system would be the ideal landing spot for the Heisman hopeful. Top needs: LB, CB, WR
29. Minnesota (8-2) – Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville, Jr.
The right-handed Michael Vick could prove too difficult for a team like the Vikings to pass on at this point. Top needs: SS, OL, DT
30. New England (8-2) – Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa, Jr.
There's a solid chance Malcolm Butler leaves as an unrestricted free agent. Jackson isn't quite the size-speed prospect Alabama's Fitzpatrick is, but his ball skills are second-to-none and his technique is flawless. Top needs: OLB, OL, CB
31. Pittsburgh (8-2) – Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma, Sr.
His speed and explosiveness make him almost unblockable off the edge, but his size – he's 6-1, 245 pounds – could make him a hybrid inside-outside linebacker at the next level. Top needs: ILB, OT, FS
32. Philadelphia (9-1) – Jordan Whitehead, SS, Pittsburgh, Jr.
The Eagles are a good secondary from being a perennial Super Bowl contender. Whitehead is a physical safety who has good instincts in coverage and is capable of running sideline-to-sideline effortlessly. Top needs: CB, S, ILB
