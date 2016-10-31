Merkle, Hoechst win titles at Tussey Mountainback

Israel Merkle captured the men’s 50-mile title and Heather Hoechst finished first in the women’s field at the Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon on Sunday.
Merkle recorded a time of 5 hours, 49 minutes, 39.65 seconds to beat runner-up Rich Heffron, of Ithaca, N.Y., who finished with a time of 5:56:33.98.
Hoechst, of Farmington, N.M., defended her title with a time of 6:49:45.83. Hoechst’s time was good for eighth overall.
State College’s Josh Litofsky finished 10th overall with a time of 7:04:25.12.
The event is run on trails in Centre and Huntingdon counties and finishes at Tussey Mountain.
Austin Boyle, of Lemont (22nd), Jacob Fisher, of State College (31st), Thaddeus Will, of Port Matilda (78th), and Carolyn Gardner, of State College (79th), were among the other local finishers.
Brad Hinton won the men’s over-40 and 40-44 age groups, and Todd Wiley won the men’s 45-49 age group. Mike Ryan finished first in the 50-54 age group and Michael Reddy took first in the 55-59 age group.
Gary Sexton (60-64), Anthony Jordan (65-69) and Philip Pierce (75-79) were the other men’s age group winners.
Justyna Wilson was the women’s over-40 and 40-44 age groups winner, and Amy Prokop, of Huntingdon, won the women’s 45-49 age group. Suzanne Weightman (50-54), Maria Vargas (55-59) and Udon Beidler (65-69) won the other women’s age groups.
The Bucknell Alumni Distance Team was the top relay team with a time of 5:12:02.62. The team included Bob Chandler, of Port Matilda.
