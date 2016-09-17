Disabled hunters seek better access to state game lands

Clearfield hunter Howard Meyers is on a mission. Unfortunately, it is the same mission that he has been on for the past five years. The 74-year-old Meyers would like to see more access provided for disabled hunters on Pennsylvania’s 1.5 million acres of state game lands.
He has been taking his case to the commissioners during the public-comment period of many Pennsylvania Game Commission meetings and supplying written comments since he began his quest in 2011.
I first met Meyers four years ago, and we have communicated many times in person, via email and over the phone. He is a lifelong hunter with a passion for spring gobbler hunting. However, two back surgeries and a deteriorating right ankle have made it difficult for him to walk far to pursue spring turkeys.
Earlier this year, he gave in to his physical limitations and applied for a “Disabled Person Permit.” This allows him to legally hunt from a vehicle, but he said, “I don’t want to hunt spring gobblers from my Jeep. I just want better access to the game lands that I helped to buy.”
Meyers is intelligent, reasonable, logical and some would say stubborn. However, “persistent” is probably the best moniker to describe him. He and a dedicated few others have made some headway with the access-for-disabled-hunters issue, but Meyers thinks the PGC has a way to go before he can say, “mission accomplished.”
The Pennsylvania Game Commission always has a difficult job balancing wildlife protection with the needs of hunters, both able-bodied and disabled. Meyers’ ideas might present law enforcement issues in addition to road upkeep costs, but they deserve serious consideration.
For those of you unfamiliar with game lands access, it is complicated. Some gravel roads are open to the public and hunters all year-round. Some are gated year-round with walking access only. Still others are open just for rifle bear season and some November and winter deer seasons, but not for spring turkey hunting. In select PGC regions, certain gravel roads remain open for spring turkey hunting, as well.
Some roads are open only to disabled hunters using all terrain vehicles, while a few (nine according to Meyers) are open only to disabled hunters using cars or pickups. Even the use of bicycles on gated SGL roads is controlled according to when — and for what reason — the person may use a bicycle. It is complicated.
“The Pennsylvania hunter base is getting older and older each year,” Meyers noted. “It makes sense to me that they should want to make it easier for us older hunters to stay hunting.”
Meyers, who does not own an ATV, nor has the money to buy one, would like to see three things happen. Some are easy, some more difficult:
1. The creation of an in-between category.
“In Pennsylvania, you are either an ‘able-bodied hunter’ or a ‘disabled person permit holder.’ There is nothing in between to help hunters who are unable to walk down closed roads,” Meyers explained. He would like to see that changed with the addition of a new Disabled/Handicapped Hunter Access Permit. This would allow permit holders access to some roads that are currently marked, “Closed to All Motorized Vehicles,” but would not permit hunting from vehicles.
According to Meyers, there are only nine game lands roads specially open for disabled hunters using motor vehicles. He would like to see many more.
2. Change to the designation of some of the closed and gated roads.
“I’d like to see some of those roads opened with new signs reading, “No winter maintenance — Travel at your own risk,” Meyers said.
“When the Game Commission purchases a new game land, the first thing that they do is put up gates and close the roads to all motorized vehicles. In essence, because of my disability, the gates keep me and many others from hunting large areas of the game lands.”
3. Keep all seasonally open game lands roads — those open for bear and deer seasons — also open for all hunters during spring gobbler season.
“Each PGC region seems to handle this issue differently, and I don’t see any consistency or logic,” Meyers said. “Some have many miles open for spring turkey hunters, while the southeastern region has zero roads open.”
For example, Meyers wonders why the northeastern region can have all roads that are open for fall hunting (almost 100 miles) also open for spring turkey, while in the northwestern region, 61.2 miles of SGL roads are open for fall hunting, but only 1.33 miles are open to spring turkey hunters.
Don Williams, of Erie, another mobility-challenged hunter, is working side by side with Meyers. Not only does Williams see the variances in road openings among PGC regions, he also sees them state to state.
“Kansas has by far the best and easiest access for disabled hunters. All you need is an officially-issued handicapped placard and you are good. No further application is needed. Illinois is the worst. Their forms require seven signatures and seven different affidavits just to get a disabled-hunter permit. For example, you need a doctor to swear that you are disabled, and then you need a registered nurse to sign and swear that the doctor is a real doctor,” Williams said. “Pennsylvania is in the middle, but things are compounded here because the Game Commission, DCNR, the Fish and Boat Commission, and Allegheny National Forest all require different permits.”
Of course, the opening of more roads means more noise, as well as more disturbance to hunters and wildlife. Williams knows that a balance must be struck. There still need to be areas that are off-limits to vehicles. Williams sees a possible compromise solution: allow only quiet, slow-moving, electric vehicles and set a 5 mph speed limit.
“There is already a precedent for this,” Williams said. “In 2009, Ohio enacted an electric-only-access rule, and it has worked very well for them. I would like to see the Pennsylvania Game Commission move in this direction, say over a five-year period. This would make it better for wildlife and all hunters.”
In addition to disabled hunters, there are some able-bodied hunters who would love to see all game lands roads open to all vehicles all of the time. Others love to see the gates and posters because they value the more secluded walk-in-only areas. It is a complicated issue.
There is no better time to consider Meyers’ or Williams’ proposals than the present. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is currently seeking opinions about improving access into game lands interiors for all hunters, including those with disabilities that affect their mobility.
Send comments to SGLAccess@pa.gov by Oct. 15. All game lands users are welcome to weigh in about the issue. Whether you agree with Meyers and Williams or not, it is a good time to share your thoughts with the agency.
Mark Nale, who lives in the Bald Eagle Valley, is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and can be reached at MarkAngler@aol.com.
It’s the law
In Pennsylvania, permitted disabled hunters are allowed to hunt from a motor vehicle or an ATV, but they may only have a loaded firearm in the vehicle when the vehicle is stopped and the motor is off. They are also permitted to step away from their vehicles to hunt.
Comments