Hunters have opportunity to extend hands to those in need

By donating venison through Hunters Sharing the Harvest — a program that works through a network of meat processors to channel venison donations to local food banks, soup kitchens and hungry families — hunters extend their helping hands to those in need. Each year, the generosity of Pennsylvania’s hunters results in about 200,000 meals for the state’s hungry.
For the second straight year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other partners are making it easy for hunters to help out. Once again this year, the Game Commission donated $20,000 to the program — money that enables Hunters Sharing the Harvest to accept venison donations without charging hunters. In prior years, hunters who donated venison needed to pay a $15 tax-deductible fee to cover deer-processing costs.
All deer donated through Hunters Sharing the Harvest must be processed professionally by a participating butcher. For information on where to take deer to be donated, or to learn more about the program in general, visit Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s website, www.sharedeer.org.
Good luck to all of the deer hunters on Monday.
Comments