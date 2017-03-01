Nittany Valley women’s masters record falls at indoor mile series

One series record fell at the Nittany Valley Running Club’s 2017 Indoor Mile Series. At the final meet of the series on Feb. 3, Coreen Steinbach finished the 3,000-meter run in 13 minutes, 20.47 seconds to set a new women’s masters record.
Andrew Sell was the overall winner of the 3,000 meters in 8:58.07. Suz Stein was the first woman in 11:07.85. Costas Maranas was the only masters man to tackle the 3,000 meters, running 10:32.52.
In the final meet, Jaimie Wright overtook Rita Marie Concannon to take the women’s series title with a combined time of 11:22.27 for two mile races, and Justin Wager beat out Sell for the men’s title with a combined time of 8:48.69. Rob Liebers won the men’s masters series with a combined time of 10:34.33. The women’s masters title was not awarded because no masters woman ran two mile races, but Meira Minard had the fastest masters time with her 5:42.28 in the third meet.
The final meet also included an Ability Athletes wheelchair mile, and Michelle Wheeler clocked a 4:54.86. In the second meet, she finished the 800 meters in 2:29.65.
Ultrarunning legend
Joe Shuta, an Altoona-based radio host and ultrarunner, interviewed ultrarunning legend Dean Karnazes for his online show, “2 Minute Time Out,” on Feb. 9. Karnazes answered questions about his new book, “The Road to Sparta,” the attraction of the marathon and a frightening late-night encounter with a car. The interview can be heard at www.2minuteto.com.
Local race results
Racing in a singlet and shorts on an unseasonably warm Feb. 11, AJ Kelly of Altoona won the Sweetheart 5K in downtown State College in 17:28, nearly three minutes ahead of the next runner. Kateryna Yakushina was the first woman in 21:18. Sisters Marlee Kwasnica, 11, (22:13) and Anna Kwasnica, 15, (22:42) rounded out the women’s top three.
Conditions were decidedly more wintry for the first of the Tussey Mountainback’s Tussey Teaser races, the Colyer ‘Sno Big Deal 10K, on Feb. 5. Patrick Singletary, 51, was the first runner back to Colyer Lake in 39:09. Carole Dudukovich and Meira Minard tied for first women in 44:40.
Singletary also won the Run for the Cookies 10K in Berwick on Feb. 25 in 36:51.
Race calendar
Laurel Run Switchbacker 10K, 10 a.m., March 4, Tussey Mountain Ski Area. A Tussey Teaser race taking runners out and back on the first leg of the Tussey Mountainback course. No registration fee. Website: http://tusseymountainback.com/events/tussey-teasers.
PI Day 5K, 6 p.m., March 14, Circleville Park, State College. Presented by Left Right Repeat. Benefits the Emily Whitehead Foundation. Website: www.leftrightrepeat.net.
Run with the Law 5K, 3 p.m., April 1, State College Borough Building, 234 S. Allen St. Benefits the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice. Online registration: www.active.com/state-college-pa/running/distance-running-races/run-with-the-law-5k-2017. Website: www.cacj.us/events. For more information, contact Kelly Mroz at mroz@psu.edu.
Bunny Hop 5K, 9 a.m., April 8, Circleville Park, State College. Organized by students in the State College Area High School National Honor Society. Benefits the Four Diamonds Fund in support of Maryann Newcomb, a former State High student who is battling leukemia. Website: https://scnhs.github.io/bunnyhop5k.
FaithCentre 5K and “King of the Hills” 10K, 10 a.m., April 8, Bellefonte Area Middle School. Benefits FaithCentre Food Bank and Pet Food Pantry of Centre County. Open to walkers and runners, dog and family friendly. Awards for the top runners in both races. Online registration: www.faithcentre.info. For more information, contact Nicole Summers at nsummers@faithcentre.info.
Tussey to Whipple 11-miler, 9 a.m., April 9, Tussey Mountain Ski Area. A Tussey Teaser race taking runners through the first three legs of the Tussey Mountainback course. Runners arrange their own transportation from the finish at Whipple Dam State Park. No registration fee. Website: http://tusseymountainback.com/events/tussey-teasers.
NVRC Rodney Myers Memorial Run Around Egg Hill 10 Miler and Relay, 2:30 p.m., April 9, Gregg Township Elementary School, Spring Mills. Solo and two- or three-person relay options. Benefits Penns Valley Area School District track and cross country programs. Website: http://keleitzel.com/egghill. For more information, contact rodneymyersegghill@gmail.com.
Tree Hugger Trot 5K, 10 a.m., April 22, Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg. Benefits Nittany Valley Charter School. Online registration: https://treehuggertrot5k.eventsmart.com.
Trail 2 Wine 5K, 9:30 a.m., April 30, Mt. Nittany Winery, 300 Houser Rd., Centre Hall. Presented by Left Right Repeat. Includes timing and a wine tasting. Benefits ClearWater Conservancy. Website: www.leftrightrepeat.net.
