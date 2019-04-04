Happy Valley’s Got Talent, Penn State Powwow ahead for weekend

Video 12th Annual Traditional American Indian Powwow New Faces of Ancient People Traditional American Indian Powwow kicked off Saturday at Mount Nittany Middle School. Organizer John Sanchez said the event is a way to celebrate the American Indian culture. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Faces of Ancient People Traditional American Indian Powwow kicked off Saturday at Mount Nittany Middle School. Organizer John Sanchez said the event is a way to celebrate the American Indian culture.

This weekend in Centre County, you have the chance to experience traditional Indian performing arts, an American Indian Powwow and a talent showcase that supports the Tides program.

Happy Valley’s Got Talent

Local talented kids, grades K-12, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., to perform acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy and more. All proceeds from the annual event benefit Tides, a local grief support program for children, teens and their families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Visit thestatetheatre.org/happy-valleys-got-talent-3 to learn more.

Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival

The Society for Indian Music and Arts will present a celebration of traditional Indian performing arts this weekend, showcasing various styles originating from different regions in India. Friday will feature a Carnatic Violin Duet and Sattriya Dance Duet starting at 7:30 p.m. at The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. On Sunday, there will be a Hindustani Vocal Recital and Bharatanatyam Recital starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center, University Park.

For more information, visit www.societyforindianmusicandarts.org.

Penn State Powwow

If you’ve never attended a traditional American Indian powwow, this is your chance. The 15th annual Penn State Powwow is a contemporary social gathering and celebration of community. It includes American Indian drum music and songs, Native American dance, Native American foods and American Indian vendors.

The powwow will be held at Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College. It runs from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Check out bellisario.psu.edu/powwow for more information.

Spring Craft Show

The Pleasant Gap Area Lioness Club will host a spring arts and crafts show at Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science in Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured events throughout the day include a 50/50 raffle and bake sale.