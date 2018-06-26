Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks from the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on March 24, 2017. Spanier was convicted of hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky.
Graham Spanier's conviction of child endangerment upheld

June 26, 2018 05:15 PM

Graham Spanier's conviction on child endangerment was upheld Tuesday.

A Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed the sentencing of the former Penn State president, according to a report by PennLive.com. Spanier was convicted following a jury trial in March 2017, resulting in a sentence of four to 12 months.

Spanier, former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former senior vice president for business and finance Gary Schultz were charged with child endangerment for mishandling Mike McQueary's 2001 report of potential sexual assault by former Nittany Lions coach Jerry Sandusky. Instead of directing McQueary's report to police or child welfare authorities, Spanier, Curley and Schultz handled it internally.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court's three-judge panel was split two to one, maintaining Spanier's sentencing.

Curley and Schultz previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment and have served their prison sentences.

