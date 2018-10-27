A ‘domestic war,’ putting limits on voters, and more: letters to the editor

‘A domestic war’
I watch the news and, based on the angry scenes viewed each night, we are in the midst of a domestic war.... We need to realize this “war” is not a Republican vs. Democrat conflict about politics. If it were, you would hear issues raised and argued about ... and so on. No, this is not a political war; it’s a philosophical war between conservatives and liberals. You can tell because the yelling is emotionally motivated and anger fuels the rage.
Why do they fight and what are they arguing about? They fight because each side wants different things and the “things” are mutually exclusive.... Conservatives, by definition, are trying to “conserve” something. In this case, it’s the nation, its values, its principles and its history.
Liberals, in contrast, want to be “liberated” from something, from this nation as it exists today, its values, its principles, its history and more. They want what was promised by Obama in his plans to “… fundamentally change America.” So, what’s the difference between a Democrat and a liberal?
I have met Democrats who love America and are willing to work together to make our nation better. I have yet to meet that liberal because, by definition, he doesn’t exist. - Patrick Knobloch, State College, PA
‘A massive switch’
On the heels of utter hurricane devastation comes an alarming report in the journal Nature that mitigation of global climate change will require a massive switch to plant-based eating. The report, compiled by an international panel of 23 climate experts, concludes that global warming threatens the world’s food supply, in addition to generating scorching heat, raging wildfires, devastating hurricanes, massive flooding, and rising sea levels.
A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use, and 38 percent of land use. Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by operating factory farms. The more damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, just as we replace fossil fuels by ... other pollution-free energy sources, we must replace meat and dairy products in our diet with vegetables, fruits, and grains. Our next supermarket visit offers a superb opportunity to get started. - Carmine Damiano, State College, PA
‘I call that un-American’
When a politician tries to prevent American citizens from voting, I call that un-American. In 2011, the legislature considered a new law to require citizens, even those who had voted their entire lives, to show an official photo ID in order to vote.
I and others met with Senator Corman to discuss this bill. He began by saying that voter fraud was not a problem, and that the photo ID law was “a solution in search of a problem.” We all agreed with him. In spite of that, Corman voted for this bill.
Luckily, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared this law unconstitutional because many citizens without mobility or a car would have trouble getting the necessary photo ID.
Politicians should not get to decide which citizens are allowed to vote. Whether it’s photo ID, or gerrymandering in 2018, Senator Corman has been trying to limit the rights of us voters. That’s just one of the reasons why I’m voting for Ezra Nanes for State Senate. - Robert Baillie, State College, PA
