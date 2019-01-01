Kentucky 27, Penn State 24: What we saw and wondered

Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Johnny McGonigal critique Penn State vs. Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, while Abby Drey provides behind-the-scenes and in-game photos. Stay with us all day and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.
Game updates:
-- Penn State tries the hook and lateral but the ball is fumbled and Kentucky recovers. Game over.
-- 1 second left as Hamler goes down taking the punt. McSorley is in. PSU ball at the 17. Kentucky timeout.
-- Snell tackled with 42 seconds left so it’s 4th-and-6 as the clock ticks away. There are now 9 seconds left and Kentucky prepares to punt.
-- Snell is tripped up and it’s second-and-10 with 1:39 left and Penn State burns its final timeout.
-- Snell does it again, rushing straight up the heart of Penn State’s defense for a first down. There’s 1:41 left and Penn State has one timeout left.
-- Snell carries it straight ahead and it’s second and 6 as Penn State takes a timeout with 1:50 left.
-- Snell bulls his way to a first down.
-- Third and 3, under 3 minutes left.
-- Jake Pinegar makes a 32-yard field goal to cut Kentucky’s lead to 27-24. There are 4 minutes left as Kentucky takes over.
