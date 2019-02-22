After donating sperm in State College, one man found his offspring — and love — decades later

For most people, answering questions like “How did you two meet?” and “How many kids do you have?” can be simple conversation starters and easy ways to break the ice when meeting new people.

But for 1984 State College Area High School grad Aaron Long, the answers to those questions aren’t quite so simple.

Long met his girlfriend, Jessica Share, about 12 years after she gave birth to his daughter, and he might have as many as 67 children. Long’s decision to donate sperm about 25 years ago in State College set wheels in motion that he could never have imagined at the time, which would eventually change his life.

‘Modern Love’

The first time Long shared his story with the world was in October, when he penned a column for The New York Times’ “Modern Love” feature. After that, the story of how a 52-year-old anonymous sperm donor has connected with some of his biological children decades later — and fell in love with the woman who gave birth to one of them — has gone viral.

Long now lives with Share, her daughter Alice, and Madi Saunders, 21, another one of his biological children, in Seattle.

Share’s side of the story was told by BBC News, and since then, Long and his children have been profiled by TV and radio stations in Germany, Brazil, Great Britain and the U.S. They are also the subject of the documentary “Forty Dollars a Pop” — titled for the amount Long says he was paid for sperm donation back in 1994.

Originally, Long said he wanted to get his story out there because he got tired of telling it time and time again every time he was at a party or met someone new. But since then, he’s hoped to use his story to inspire others to find connections.

“I think people want to have more family in their life, more people that they’re closely connected to,” he said. “Essentially all the people I met through this, they were strangers, but because we have this almost accidental DNA connection, we found it was a good excuse to open our hearts to each other and get to know each other and bond.

“And I guess my takeaway would be if you have the opportunity to connect with more family, then you should take it.”

‘I always wondered’

Long’s story started in State College in 1994, where he moved after teaching English abroad, was living with his mother and driving cab for Handy Delivery. With his girlfriend at the time living in Germany, he felt sperm donation would be a good way to make some extra money. So he donated twice a week for about a year.

When 27-year-old Long walked into Fairfax Cryobank, on the corner of Hetzel Street and Beaver Avenue, he never had any expectations of meeting his offspring. As sperm donation is confidential and DNA testing wasn’t as available to the public as it is now, he never thought he’d have the chance.

“I always wondered, I always sort of hoped I might get to see them,” Long said. “As a joke, it would sometimes come up, people would talk about how many kids they had, and I’d be like, ‘well I might have quite a few.’ So I always wondered.”

Long spent the next 10 years traveling back and forth from the West Coast to State College, before eventually settling in Seattle, where he now works for an affordable housing developer.

Aaron Long now lives with two of the biological daughters he fathered through sperm donation in the 1990’s, Madi Saunders and Alice Share, along with Alice’s mother, Jessica Share, far right, whom Long is now dating. Aaron Long Photo provided

Finding family

He always kept the thoughts about how many biological children he had, where they were, what they looked like and what they were doing in the back of his head, until he starting seeing advertisements for 23andMe genetic DNA testing a couple years ago.

Long signed up for the service without any expectations. About nine months later, he got his results back, and at the top of the list was the name: Bryce Gallo, 22, son.

It took Long about a week to process this information. He “Googled the crap” out of Bryce, and found photos, making it pretty clear Bryce was his son. He then thought about how to introduce himself.

“I kept it pretty basic,” Long said. “I said, ‘I just joined this site and believe myself to be your biological father, I hope you joined this site looking for me,’ and that I’d be happy to get to know him if he wanted to.”

Bryce’s reply — “Dad, I cannot express how excited I am to be hearing from you” — was almost instantaneous. But more shocking to Long than the quick reply and use of the word “dad” was the information Bryce’s response contained — that he had already made connections with five other biological siblings.

“In the space of a few hours, I went from one to six (children),” Long said. “It was mind-boggling.”

Bryce connected Long with Madi, and then a few months later, a new blood relative popped up on Long’s profile: Alice, age 11. This time, it was Alice’s mother, Share, who reached out. ‘Hey, I may have two of your kids,’ ” Long recalled her writing.

Share and her former female partner had each given birth to a girl conceived using Long’s sperm. Share and her partner have since split, each taking one of the girls. After making connections with three of his biological children, Long felt it was time to finally meet them.

Having agreed to “Forty Dollars a Pop” documentary, Long’s first meeting with Bryce, Madi and Alice happened with cameras rolling. Although it wasn’t the most natural of situations — answering questions and smiling for the cameras — Long said all four of them got along right away.

“They were all a little bit shy and soft-spoken, but everyone’s got a good sense of humor and seems to appreciate that what we were doing was weird, and strange and funny,” he said.

Soon after that meeting, Long and Share started dating. Then all five — Long, Share, Bryce, Alice and Madi — went on a vacation together for a couple weeks. Next thing they knew, Share was in need of housing, and Long invited her and Alice to move in — and they stayed. About a year later, Madi was looking for a change, so she moved in as well. Bryce is in the Air Force, but remains in close contact with the others.

So far, Long said he’s met four of his biological children, and knows of six more he hasn’t met, but would “love to meet them all.”

As for whenever Long is asked about how he and Share met or about his children, he doesn’t shy away from telling the whole story, however complicated that might be.

“We know it’s an interesting, strange situation,” he said. “But we’re still just people meeting each other and getting to know each other.”