How food helps connect, bond members of the State College Culture Exchange Group

When Qian Zhang moved to the United States from China to attend Penn State, she said she felt isolated in her new community. Wanting to help others with similar feelings, about two years ago, she founded the State College Culture Exchange Group on Meetup. “I thought, what if I start a group, where we welcome friends of different backgrounds to come together and we’ll see how it goes?”

For the group’s first meeting, they met a member’s house, shared food and watched a documentary. About 10 people attended. Now, the group’s near-weekly events have evolved into a standard format of food and an activity, with an average of 30-40 attendees, though some draw as many as 60. The event location changes from week to week, but regular locations include Faith United Church of Christ and Mount Nittany Residences in State College.

Zhang says she tries to organize something different for every event. Some have more of an academic focus and might include a professor-led tour of The Arboretum at Penn State or a glass-blowing presentation in a professor’s lab. Next year, she says, she has some presenters scheduled to talk about robotic design. Other times, the events focus on culture.

“We’ve had events where people taught us how to make Turkish food or a couple friends did a presentation on Puerto Rican food. There was also someone from Germany who told us about all the small countries in Europe that aren’t as mentioned (in the) media as much. Another friend was from Liberia, so she told us her story and how Liberian food is different from (the food in) other regions in Africa,” Zhang said.

Occasionally, an event will be purely recreational and include an activity like hiking or a miniature golf tournament.

Regardless of the event, though, food is always an important component, whether the day’s activity is paired with a potluck, picnic or sit-down dinner.

“I find that food is kind of magical. Sometimes it opens a window for people. Even if they’ve never been to a certain country or been exposed to a certain culture before, they’re very open if we share the food from the region with them,” Zhang said. “I remember we had an Indian food event where we learned how to eat in a traditional Indian way and someone said they’d never even been to an Indian restaurant before, let alone learned about this very authentic way (of eating Indian cuisine).”

At other times, Zhang said, members have been interested in learning about local culture, and the group went to an Amish family farm for a traditional Amish dinner. There’s also been African food and Australian food, she said.

“Another friend did a Russian food event and talked about her experience in Siberia. These are not places we’ll probably go very soon, so it’s really cool to hear about the stories and try the food,” she said.

Zhang says it’s also interesting to see how food brings out the commonalities members of the group share, despite their very different backgrounds.

“I remember we had a Turkish cooking event where my friend from Istanbul made us some rice and beans because that’s a very traditional Turkish dish and another friend from Puerto Rico said that was a very traditional Puerto Rican dish, too. They started comparing notes on how their grandmothers cook...”

These connections are what’s kept Zhang involved with and organizing the group for two years. She loves seeing how the members from different cultures and countries easily become friends in minutes when they start cooking or dining together.

In addition to welcoming newcomers to the area, the group also includes many members who are long-time Centre County residents. For those new to the area, the group offers a way to integrate oneself into the community and make connections; for those who’ve lived in the area for a while, Zhang says they like to come and share their advice and insight, while learning about other cultures.

To get involved with the Culture Exchange Group, join the group on Meetup.com. Upcoming events include a farm tour and farm-to-table brunch at ReFarm Cafe, Oct. 26, and a Día de Muertos potluck at Mount Nittany Residences, Nov. 3.

Those interested in hosting the group or helping with an activity can reach out to Zhang at 769-9572.