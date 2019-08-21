What’s changed at this newly rebuilt, reopened Centre County Sheetz?

How liquor licenses in Centre County get distributed How the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regulates licenses in Centre County Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK How the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regulates licenses in Centre County

After being closed for renovations in March, the Sheetz at the corner of Benner Pike and Shiloh Road is open for business with new features.

Opening on Tuesday — two days earlier than expected — the gas station and convenience store contains a walk-in beer cave, a dining area that seats 30 and a drive-thru. The 765 Benner Pike location has 14 gas pumps and parking for up to 43 vehicles.

Eventually, wine and beer will be available for purchase. In July, College Township Council approved an inter-municipal liquor license transfer from Hofbrau in Bellefonte. Beer will be stored in a walk-in cooler and will be available for purchase from 7 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. on Sundays. In July, attorney Mark Kozar said wine purchases will not be permitted after 11 p.m. due to Pennsylvania law.

Kozar said the chain would prefer customers not consume alcohol on site, adding that most never do, but in order to comply with state liquor code, Sheetz added the additional seating.

All items, with the exception of alcohol and lottery tickets, are available for purchase at the drive-thru, said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager. Signature made-to-order food and beverages must be ordered ahead of time by using the Sheetz app.

The rebuild lasted five months with Penn Terra Engineering in State College overseeing the development plan and helping the company secure all necessary permits.

Sheetz has various locations in State College, Bellefonte, Philipsburg and Centre Hall, but the location in College Township is the county’s first with a drive-thru.