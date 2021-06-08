Former Wolf Furniture store given new life in Centre County. Here’s what to know

A new furniture and mattress store in Patton Township will hold its grand opening Wednesday.

Levin Furniture & Mattress’ 50,000-square-foot store at 138 Valley Vista Drive is its first in Centre County. The renovated location is the company’s easternmost and first in central Pennsylvania.

“As a proud Penn State graduate, I’m excited to be a part of the State College community,” company Chairman Robert Levin said in a statement.

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening events are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. The company plans to present a check to Four Diamonds, a nonprofit that covers 100% of all medical expenses related to childhood cancer.

The western Pennsylvania-based company was founded more than a century ago.

Levin retired and sold the chain in 2017 to Art Van Furniture, which also owned Wolf Furniture. The former planned in March 2020 to close, but Levin reached an agreement to reclaim his family business.

The former Wolf Furniture was included in the transaction. Levin’s State College-area location is the business’ 14th furniture and mattress store.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.