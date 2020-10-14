Centre County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, adds another death

An eleventh death attributed to the coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

A 93-year-old man died Saturday at a long-term care facility in the 16853 ZIP code, county Coroner Scott Sayers wrote in a release .

Centre County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said. This brings the county’s total to 3,564 (3,476 confirmed and 88 probable). There have been 32,419 negative tests and 14 deaths, according to the state.

The DOH identifies deaths by county of legal residence, not by where the death happened. Coroners may identify deaths by where they happened, which is not used for public health practices, according to DOH spokesperson Nate Wardle.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Seven patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, a decrease of six from Tuesday, according to the state’s dashboard.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,194 confirmed (5 new cases), 37 probable (3 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 553 (5 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 240 (2 new cases), 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 127 (1 new case), 11 probable

16686 (Tyrone): 43, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 32, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 30, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 29, 0 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 28, 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 26 (1 new case), 0 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 24, 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 11, 0 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 9 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive is:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Nearly 2% are 5-12

Nearly 5% are 13-18

Nearly 14% are 19-24

Nearly 36% are 25-49

Approximately 21% are 50-64

Approximately 21% are 65 or older

Pennsylvania reported 1,276 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 175,922. Statewide, 8,411 deaths have occurred as a result of COVID-19, an increase of 27.

To date, 2,074,729 people have tested negative for the virus.