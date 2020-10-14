Coronavirus
Centre County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, adds another death
An eleventh death attributed to the coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.
A 93-year-old man died Saturday at a long-term care facility in the 16853 ZIP code, county Coroner Scott Sayers wrote in a release .
Centre County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said. This brings the county’s total to 3,564 (3,476 confirmed and 88 probable). There have been 32,419 negative tests and 14 deaths, according to the state.
The DOH identifies deaths by county of legal residence, not by where the death happened. Coroners may identify deaths by where they happened, which is not used for public health practices, according to DOH spokesperson Nate Wardle.
Seven patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, a decrease of six from Tuesday, according to the state’s dashboard.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,194 confirmed (5 new cases), 37 probable (3 new cases)
- 16802 (University Park): 553 (5 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 240 (2 new cases), 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 127 (1 new case), 11 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 43, 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 32, 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 30, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 29, 0 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 28, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 26 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 24, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 11, 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 9 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
The age breakdown of those who tested positive is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Approximately 21% are 65 or older
Pennsylvania reported 1,276 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 175,922. Statewide, 8,411 deaths have occurred as a result of COVID-19, an increase of 27.
To date, 2,074,729 people have tested negative for the virus.
