Coronavirus

Centre County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, adds another death

An eleventh death attributed to the coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

A 93-year-old man died Saturday at a long-term care facility in the 16853 ZIP code, county Coroner Scott Sayers wrote in a release .

Centre County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said. This brings the county’s total to 3,564 (3,476 confirmed and 88 probable). There have been 32,419 negative tests and 14 deaths, according to the state.

The DOH identifies deaths by county of legal residence, not by where the death happened. Coroners may identify deaths by where they happened, which is not used for public health practices, according to DOH spokesperson Nate Wardle.

Seven patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, a decrease of six from Tuesday, according to the state’s dashboard.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive is:

Pennsylvania reported 1,276 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 175,922. Statewide, 8,411 deaths have occurred as a result of COVID-19, an increase of 27.

To date, 2,074,729 people have tested negative for the virus.

