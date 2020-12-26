Dec. 26 update: Centre County adds 129 COVID-19 cases over 2 days; Pa. adds 14,755

Centre County added 129 new COVID-19 cases over two days, the state Department of Health said Saturday.

The state Health Department, which did not issue a COVID-19 case update on Friday, also announced 14,755 new cases statewide since Thursday.

In Centre County, the number of daily new cases has been below 100 for the past week. With the new cases — 62 on Friday and 67 Saturday — the county has had 8,672 cases (8,194 confirmed and 478 probable) since March 20. There have been 52,036 negative cases.

The county has had 131 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Health Department, with no new fatalities reported Friday or Saturday. The county coroner has confirmed 100 deaths.

Pennsylvania reported 14,755 new cases since Thursday, which brings the statewide total to 605,141. There have been 3.19 million negative tests, and 63% of people have recovered across the state.

With 139 new deaths reported Friday and 26 new deaths reported Saturday, there have been 14,883 across the state.

According to the state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, 52 patients are hospitalized in Centre County with COVID-19. That’s a decrease of six from Thursday. Eight of those patients are in intensive care and six are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 5,925 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, with 1,196 in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,394 (20 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,381 (36 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 794

16803 (State College): 656 (16 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 634 (12 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 504 (21 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 228 (5 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 206 (7 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 157 (4 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 148 (6 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 124 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 118 (4 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 108 (7 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 81 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 77 (5 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 72 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 65 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 64

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 53 (7 new cases)

16826 (Blanchard): 42 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 41 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 39 (2 new cases)

16854 (Millheim): 36

16820 (Aaronsburg): 34 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 34 (1 new case)

16859 (Moshannon): 26 (1 new case)

16856 (Mingoville): 22 (1 new case)

16832 (Coburn): 19 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 14

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 13 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 14 (2 new cases)

16852 (Madisonburg): 12 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Saturday, 66,350 doses of the vaccine have been administered, the Health Department said.

More than 1,200 providers and staff at Mount Nittany Health have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the health system said Thursday.