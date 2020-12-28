Dec. 28 update: Centre County adds 99 weekend cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate falls

Centre County added 99 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend (73 on Sunday and 26 on Monday) to bring the total to 8,771. Of that case total, 8,293 are confirmed and 478 are probable. There have been 52,216 negative tests.

With one new death reported Monday, the county’s total stands at 132, according to the state Department of Health. The county coroner has confirmed 100 COVID-related deaths.

Statewide, there were 8,663 new cases — 4,884 on Sunday and 3,779 on Monday — which pushes Pennsylvania’s total to 613,804. To date, there have been 3.24 million negative tests.

There have been 15,086 deaths, including 127 new fatalities on Sunday and 76 on Monday.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 55 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Centre County, with eight in intensive care and seven on a ventilator.

Across Pennsylvania, there are 5,905 people hospitalized with COVID-19, close to double the peak in the spring. Of that total, 1,145 patients are in intensive care. In comparison, 6,074 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 last Monday.

The statewide positivity rate improved again last week as it dropped to 15.1% from 15.8%, according to the state’s early warning dashboard.

“This is the second consecutive week that we see a decrease in percent positivity, providing us with data that our efforts to reduce and mitigate the spread are working,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “Although this is encouraging, we need to stay the course in our fight against COVID-19. We need Pennsylvanians to continue efforts to stay safe, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when out of our homes, and avoid gatherings with those outside our households.”

Every county in Pennsylvania has a “concerning” positivity rate greater than 5%, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday. Nineteen counties have a positivity rate at or above 20%, including Snyder, Juniata, Mifflin, Lycoming and Huntingdon.

Centre County has the fifth lowest weekly positivity rate in the state (tied with Philadelphia) at 11.3%, a decline from last week’s rate of 14.5%. Sullivan County has the lowest rate at 6%, and Perry County has the highest at 33.1%.

The average daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Centre County increased to 55.1 last week from 50.6.

The dashboard also shows a decline in the number of new cases last week across Pennsylvania, with 10,321 fewer new cases compared to the previous week.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,412 (18 new cases since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,410 (29 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 794

16803 (State College): 667 (11 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 642 (8 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 517 (13 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 232 (4 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 213 (7 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 158 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 151 (3 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 127 (3 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 120 (2 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 111 (3 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 84 (3 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 79 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 73 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 65

16877 (Warriors Mark): 64

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 56 (3 new cases)

16826 (Blanchard): 42

16829 (Clarence): 42 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 40 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 37 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 35 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 34

16859 (Moshannon): 26

16856 (Mingoville): 22

16832 (Coburn): 20 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 (2 new cases)

16860 (Munson): 14

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 13

16852 (Madisonburg): 13 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.