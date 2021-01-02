Jan. 2 update: Centre County adds 139 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over 2 days

Centre County added 139 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the past two days, according to the state Department of Health, which did not provide a daily update on New Year’s Day.

With 54 new cases Friday and 85 on Saturday, there have been 9,116 in the county since March 20. Of that total, 8,571 are confirmed and 545 are probable. There have been 52,610 negative tests.

December brought the county’s highest monthly case total due to high daily numbers at the start, with 2,590 total cases. September saw the second highest total at 2,224 cases, with November following at 2,115.

The state Department of Health reported four additional Centre County deaths to bring the total to 143. The county coroner has confirmed 107 COVID-related deaths.

Pennsylvania added 16,967 cases since Thursday — 7,714 reported Friday and 9,253 reported Saturday — to bring the total to 657,292. There have been 3.29 million negative tests, and 69% of people have recovered statewide.

Statewide percent positivity last week stood at 15%.

There have been 16,239 deaths statewide, with the Health Department reporting 236 new fatalities as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday and 25 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Across the state, are 5,624 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1,172 of those patients are in intensive care.

The state’s hospitalization dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation hospitals, shows 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County, with five patients in the ICU and three on ventilators.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,439 (9 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,515 (52 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 795

16803 (State College): 693 (13 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 669 (16 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 561 (13 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 249 (6 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 228 (8 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 195 (65 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 167 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 163 (7 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 130 (4 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 123 (5 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 90 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 90 (6 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 73 (3 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 67 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 65

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 56

16829 (Clarence): 45 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 45 (2 new cases)

16872 (Rebersburg): 43 (2 new cases)

16854 (Millheim): 40 (2 new cases)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 37 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 34

16859 (Moshannon): 28 (2 new cases)

16856 (Mingoville): 23

16832 (Coburn): 20

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 15 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 15 (1 new case)

16852 (Madisonburg): 14

16804 (State College): 8 (1 new case)

16835 (Unionville): 7 (1 new case)

16864 (Orviston): 5

16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 54,151 resident cases, 9,812 employee cases and 9,004 resident deaths at 1,476 long-term care facilities. There have been 575 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 124 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in Centre County.

More than 128,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given across the state, the Health Department said. In Centre County, 1,687 doses have been administered.