Jan. 4 update: Centre County adds 89 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over the holiday weekend

Centre County added 89 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the state Department of Health said Monday.

The county has reported 9,205 cases overall — 8,645 confirmed and 560 probable. There have been 52,710 negative tests.

Two new COVID-related deaths brought the county’s total to 145. The county coroner has confirmed 108 fatalities.

At Mount Nittany Medical Center, 58 people between ages 49 and 97 are being treated for COVID-19, a spokesperson said Monday.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County. Four patients are in the intensive care unit and four are on ventilators.

Pennsylvania reported 4,579 new cases Sunday and 3,226 on Monday. The unusually low case numbers were caused by maintenance to the data server, the Health Department said. There have been 665,097 positive cases and 3.3 million negative tests statewide.

There have been 16,361 deaths, including 122 new fatalities.

Across the state, 5,529 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 — close to double the springtime high — with 1,149 patients in intensive care.

The statewide positivity rate dipped to 15% from 15.1%, a change that while “small ... is still encouraging,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement.

“The sacrifices Pennsylvanians took over the holidays to celebrate differently than usual and with people inside your household are signs of our continued resilience and drive to fight against COVID-19,” Wolf said. “We must continue these best practices to stay safe and keep our friends, family and loved ones safe while COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities.”

Centre County’s positivity rate rose to 12.1% from 11.3%, according to the state’s early warning dashboard. Every county in the state has a “concerning” positivity rate above 5%, including 21 counties at or above 20%, the governor’s office said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,442 (3 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,545 (30 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 795

16803 (State College): 708 (15 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 682 (13 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 569 (8 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 250 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 233 (5 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 195

16875 (Spring Mills): 169 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 166 (3 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 132 (2 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 123

16666 (Osceola Mills): 92 (2 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 91 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 78 (5 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 67

16877 (Warriors Mark): 65

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 57 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 46 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 45

16872 (Rebersburg): 43

16854 (Millheim): 40

16820 (Aaronsburg): 37

16851 (Lemont): 36 (2 new cases)

16859 (Moshannon): 28

16856 (Mingoville): 24 (1 new case)

16832 (Coburn): 20

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 15

16860 (Munson): 15

16852 (Madisonburg): 14

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 5

16882: 1-4 cases

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, about 135,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given; almost 1,700 have been administered in Centre County.