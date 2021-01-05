Jan. 5 update: Centre County reports 66 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds 8,818 positives

Centre County added 66 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 9,271. Overall, there have been 8,706 confirmed cases and 565 probable cases, along with 52,888 negative tests.

The state Health Department reported 146 deaths in the county, an increase of one. The county coroner has confirmed 108 fatalities.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 59 COVID patients, a spokesperson said Tuesday, one more than Monday’s update. The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County. Four patients are in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Pennsylvania reported 8,818 new cases, which brings the total to 673,915. There have been 3.32 million negative tests, and an estimated 70% of people have recovered statewide. Tuesday’s total also includes cases reported while a state data server was down for maintenance Sunday, the Health Department said.

Statewide, there have been 16,546 deaths, an increase of 185.

There are 5,630 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania — almost twice as many as the high during the spring — with 1,182 patients in intensive care.

Three additional cases were reported in Centre County long-term care residents. There have been 591 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 125 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Statewide, there have been 54,956 resident cases, 10,042 employee cases and 9,079 resident deaths at 1,482 facilities.

Across Pennsylvania, almost 145,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given, with 1,715 in Centre County.