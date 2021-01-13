Jan. 13 update: Centre County reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, highest total in a month

Centre County on Wednesday reported the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in almost a month as the total approaches 10,000.

With 133 new cases, the county’s total rose to 9,973 (9,325 confirmed and 648 probable) since March 20. Wednesday’s increase was the biggest since Dec. 19, when there were 141 new cases.

Overall, there have been 53,915 negative tests in Centre County.

Pennsylvania added 7,960 cases to bring the total to 741,389. There have been 3.42 million negative tests, and 75% of people have recovered statewide.

COVID-related deaths approached record levels Wednesday, with 349 new fatalities reported. (The daily record of 368 was set last Wednesday.) The statewide total stands at 18,429.

The state Health Department reported four new deaths in Centre County, which brings the total to 162. There have been 20 deaths so far this month.

The state dashboard shows 299,954 people have received one dose of the vaccine and 42,634 people have received both doses.

In Centre County, 2,796 people have received one dose while 1,089 have gotten both doses. On Tuesday, 55 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 249 received their second dose.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 44 COVID-19 patients between ages 28 and 101 — two more patients than Tuesday’s update — a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 48 COVID-19 patients in Centre County, an increase of five. Seven people are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.

Statewide, 5,204 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,060 in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if applicable), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,568 (+22 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,753 (+59)

16802 (University Park): 795 (-1)

16803 (State College): 791 (+8)

16686 (Tyrone): 764 (+10)

16866 (Philipsburg): 625 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 289 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 253

16845 (Karthaus): 213

16875 (Spring Mills): 184 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 182 (+5)

16827 (Boalsburg): 165 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 135 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 121 (+5)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 106 (+3)

16853 (Milesburg): 92 (+3)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 74

16877 (Warriors Mark): 70

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 59 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 49

16854 (Millheim): 49 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 47 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 45 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 38

16859 (Moshannon): 33

16856 (Mingoville): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 14

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 6

16882 (Woodward): 5

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Four new cases were reported in residents of Centre County long-term care facilities Wednesday, along with one employee case and five deaths. There have been 632 resident caess, 133 employee cases and 133 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 58,177 resident cases, 10,867 employee cases and 9,793 resident deaths at 1,505 long-term care facilities.