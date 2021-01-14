Jan. 14 update: Centre County passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 7,175 new positives

Centre County marked a pandemic milestone Thursday as the county reported the 10,000th case of COVID-19.

With 31 new positives, there have been 10,004 cases since March 20. Of that total, 9,354 cases are confirmed and 650 are probable. There have been 54,036 negative tests.

Cases soared dramatically after the start of Penn State’s fall semester. From March through August, there were a total of 486 cases in the county. In September alone, there were 2,224 cases. While the university ended in-person learning before Thanksgiving, December saw the highest monthly case total at 2,590.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 47 COVID-19 patients between ages 18 and 101, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s three more patients than Wednesday’s update.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 49 people — one more than on Wednesday — are being treated for COVID-19 in Centre County. Five patients are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

Statewide, daily increases in cases remain relatively low while deaths are the highest they’ve been.

Pennsylvania added 7,175 cases Thursday, which brings the total to 748,564. There have been 3.43 million negative tests.

There have been 18,742 deaths statewide, an increase of 313. The state Department of Health added four deaths to Centre County’s total, which is now 166.

The state dashboard shows 321,404 people across Pennsylvania have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 52,125 have received both doses.

In Centre County, 2,942 people have received the first dose and 1,117 people have received both doses. On Wednesday, 108 people got their first dose and 24 got their second dose.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,568

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,757 (+4 cases)

16802 (University Park): 798 (+3)

16803 (State College): 798 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 767 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 631 (+6)

16870 (Port Matilda): 290 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 254 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 213

16875 (Spring Mills): 186 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 184 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 166 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 136 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 122 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 106

16853 (Milesburg): 93 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 74

16877 (Warriors Mark): 72 (+2)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 59

16854 (Millheim): 50 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 49

16826 (Blanchard): 47

16872 (Rebersburg): 45

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 38

16859 (Moshannon): 33

16856 (Mingoville): 27 (+2)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 14

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 6

16882 (Woodward): 5

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, 5,069 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 — close to double the high from the spring — and 1,035 are in intensive care.

Centre County reported one new case in a resident of a long-term care facility. There have been 633 resident cases, 133 employee cases and 133 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 58,577 resident cases, 11,010 employee cases and 9,823 deaths at 1,507 facilities.