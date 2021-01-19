Jan. 19 update: Centre County adds 67 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 5,341 new positives

Centre County reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 10,302 (9,617 confirmed and 685 probable). There have been 54,917 negative tests overall.

The state Department of Health added two deaths to the county’s total, which stands at 173.

Pennsylvania’s daily case increase remained far below December’s record highs, with 5,341 new cases. The state’s overall total stands at 777,186 and there have been 3.49 million negative tests.

Statewide, there have been 19,467 deaths, an increase of 77; that’s the lowest one-day total since Jan. 4.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 41 COVID-19 patients — five fewer than Monday’s update — between the ages of 32 and 101, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 49 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Centre County. Two are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state continued to fall. There are 4,582 people being treated and 950 of those patients are in intensive care.

The statewide positivity rate fell to 12.7% from 14.4% the previous week, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. Centre County’s positivity rate is the fifth lowest in the state at 9.1%. Sullivan County has the lowest rate at 5.9%, and Forest County has the highest at 53.1%

Through Monday, 477,929 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Pennsylvania — 340,947 people have had the first does and 68,491 have received both doses, the Health Department said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,630 (+17 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,833 (+14)

16803 (State College): 836 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 798 (+1)

16686 (Tyrone): 782 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 644 (+5)

16870 (Port Matilda): 299 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 265

16845 (Karthaus): 224 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 195 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 189 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 177

16822 (Beech Creek): 141

16844 (Julian): 129

16666 (Osceola Mills): 111

16853 (Milesburg): 94 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 75

16877 (Warriors Mark): 74

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 62

16854 (Millheim): 54 (+3)

16829 (Clarence): 51

16826 (Blanchard): 50

16872 (Rebersburg): 46

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 39

16859 (Moshannon): 36

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 16

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16864 (Orviston): 6

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.