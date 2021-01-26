Jan. 26 update: Centre County adds 69 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 4,628 new positives

Centre County added 69 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 10,724 (9,981 confirmed and 743 probable). There have been 56,274 negative tests.

There have been 186 deaths in the county, including one new fatality.

Pennslyvania has reported 812,495 cases overall, including 4,628 new cases Tuesday. There have been 3.58 million negative tests, and 79% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 20,883 deaths across the state, an increase of 219.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 34 COVID-19 patients between ages 13 and 96, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s an increase of three patients from Monday’s update.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,748 (+21 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,901 (+17)

16803 (State College): 882 (+6)

16686 (Tyrone): 826 (+6)

16802 (University Park): 805 (-1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 662 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 315 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 273 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 230 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 208 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 207 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 188 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 145

16844 (Julian): 137 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 117

16853 (Milesburg): 98 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 81

16877 (Warriors Mark): 77

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 66

16854 (Millheim): 54

16826 (Blanchard): 53

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 47

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 42

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16832 (Coburn): 21

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 18 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.