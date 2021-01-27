Jan. 27 update: Centre County adds 124 cases of COVID-19; statewide deaths again top 200

COVID-19 cases in Centre County topped 100 for the first time in two weeks Wednesday.

The county reported 124 new cases to bring the total to 10,848 (10,047 confirmed and 801 probable). There have been 56,336 negative tests.

Two deaths were added to the county’s total, which now stands at 188.

Pennsylvania’s daily case total remained well below 10,000 but reached the highest level since last Wednesday. The state added 5,874 cases to bring the total to 818,369.

There have been 3.59 million negative tests., and 80% of people have recovered statewide.

Statewide, one-day deaths again numbered above 200 after a weekend drop into double digits. Pennsylvania reported 222 new deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 21,105.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 32 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 13 and 96, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s two fewer patients than in Tuesday’s update.

Across Pennsylvania, hospitalizations continue to decline. There are 3,790 people being treated for COVID-19 with 760 in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,781 (+33 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,910 (+9)

16803 (State College): 885 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 829 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 806 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 664 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 319 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 275 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 230

16828 (Centre Hall): 208

16875 (Spring Mills): 207

16827 (Boalsburg): 192 (+4)

16822 (Beech Creek): 146 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 142 (+5)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 119 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 100 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 82 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 77

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 66

16854 (Millheim): 54

16826 (Blanchard): 54 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 48 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 42

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16832 (Coburn): 21

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 18

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.