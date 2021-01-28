Jan. 28 update: Centre County reports 77 new COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 6,036 positives

Centre County added 77 COVID-19 cases and three deaths Thursday.

The county has had 10,925 cases (10,120 confirmed and 805 probable) and 191 deaths since March 20. There have been 56,396 negative cases overall.

Statewide, cases continued to tick up. Pennsylvania reported 6,036 new cases to bring the total to 824,405.

The state Health Department said Thursday’s case count includes 1,214 results from tests taken more than week ago at urgent care centers. The state expects to report additional backlogged results during the next few days.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 3.6 million negative tests, and 81% of people have recovered. Additionally, there have been 21,303 deaths, an increase of 198.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 29 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 13 and 96 — three fewer patients than Wednesday’s update — a spokesperson said Thursday.

COVID hospitalizations are declining locally as Mount Nittany Health prepares to launch an online portal Friday where community members can schedule a vaccination appointment.

Mount Nittany has said it will focus on vaccinating people 65 and older as well as those ages 16-64 who have high-risk conditions or are immunocompromised. Those groups recently were added by the Health Department to Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Also eligible in this phase are long-term care facility residents and health care personnel.

Across Pennsylvania, about 678,600 first doses and 159,200 second doses of the vaccine have been administered. In Centre County, 7,824 first doses and 1,947 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,825 (+44 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,920 (+10)

16803 (State College): 890 (+5)

16686 (Tyrone): 830 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 807 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 666 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 319

16841 (Howard): 275

16845 (Karthaus): 231 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 211 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 208 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 193 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 148 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 142

16666 (Osceola Mills): 121 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 100

16874 (Snow Shoe): 83 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 77

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 66

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16854 (Millheim): 54

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 48

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 42

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16832 (Coburn): 21

16860 (Munson): 19 (+1)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 18

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

One resident case and 15 deaths were reported in Centre County long-term care facilities. There have been 650 resident cases, 139 employee cases and 149 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.