Feb. 6 update: Centre County adds 113 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Pa. Health Department says

Centre County added 113 COVID-19 new cases of the coronavirus and one death on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

That brings the county’s overall total to 11,735 cases (10,863 confirmed and 872 probable). There have been 57,686 negative tests.

The county’s new fatality brings the total to 201.

Pennsylvania, which has reported fewer than 5,000 new cases every day in February so far, saw 3,930 new positives Saturday. That brings the case total to 865,604. There have been 3.67 negative tests and 85% of patients have recovered.

The state has seen 22,396 deaths, an increase of 157.

According to the state’s hospitalization dashboard, which includes rehabilitation hospitals, 26 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Two patients are in the ICU and no ventilators are in use.

On average, there have been 20 inpatients per day in February at Mount Nittany Medical Center, the health system’s chief medical officer said in a statement Friday.

“While hospitalizations remain high, the past several weeks have seen COVID inpatient numbers trending lower,” Dr. Nirmal Joshi said.

In Centre County, 13,801 first doses and 2,818 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,198 (+59)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,051 (+19)

16803 (State College): 969 (+15)

16686 (Tyrone): 874 (+5)

16802 (University Park): 826 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 686 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 345 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 286 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 250

16828 (Centre Hall): 224 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 216

16827 (Boalsburg): 207 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 154 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 154 (+3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 131 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 108

16874 (Snow Shoe): 85

16877 (Warriors Mark): 79

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 70

16854 (Millheim): 56

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 17 (+1)

16835 (Unionville): 10

16804 (State College): 9

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.