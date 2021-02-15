Feb. 15 update: Centre County adds 112 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over 2 days

Centre County added 112 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

There have now been 12,307 cases in the county since March 20 and 206 deaths. Of the case total, 11,398 cases have been confirmed and 909 have been probable. There have been 59,382 negative cases.

Statewide, there have been 896,860 cases, with 4,516 cases added over the past two days.

The state added 47 deaths to bring the total to 23,119.

According to the state Health Department’s hospital preparedness dashboard, 10 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, a significant decrease from the 24 that were listed on Saturday. One patient is in the intensive care unit and one ventilator is in use, according to the dashboard.

In Centre County, 19,116 first doses and 4,106 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from Thursday (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,477 (+66)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,110 (+9)

16803 (State College): 1,059 (+11)

16686 (Tyrone): 890 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 828 (-5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 710 (+7)

16870 (Port Matilda): 369 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 300 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 252

16828 (Centre Hall): 229 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 219 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 216 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 156 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 156 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 141 (+4)

16853 (Milesburg): 111

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16877 (Warriors Mark): 84 (+2)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 57

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 40

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 22 (+1)

16860 (Munson): 20 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16864 (Orviston): 9 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.