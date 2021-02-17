Feb. 17 update: Centre County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases; Pa. passes 900,000 positives

Centre County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday to bring the total to 12,394 (11,459 confirmed and 935 probable). There have been 59,778 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 3,413 cases to push the total past 900,000. Statewide, there have been 902,650 cases. There have been 3.79 million negative tests and 88% of people have recovered across the state.

Though no new COVID-related deaths were reported in the morning, the Health Department’s midday update revealed there were 193 additional deaths in Pennsylvania, which brings the total to 23,319. Centre County’s total remains at 206.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 13 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 25 and 85, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s one more patient than in Tuesday’s update.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,507 (+25)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,121 (+5)

16803 (State College): 1,070 (+11)

16686 (Tyrone): 893 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 816 (-6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 712 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 371 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 307 (+6)

16845 (Karthaus): 253 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 232 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 219

16827 (Boalsburg): 218 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 158

16822 (Beech Creek): 156

16666 (Osceola Mills): 141

16853 (Milesburg): 112 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 88 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 57

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 40

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16864 (Orviston): 9

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

One additional case was reported in a Centre County nursing home resident a day after two resident cases were removed from the tally. There have been 677 resident cases, 146 employee cases and 156 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.