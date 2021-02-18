Feb. 18 update: Centre County adds 75 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 3,345 new positives

Centre County reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the total to 12,469. Overall, there have been 11,531 confirmed cases and 938 probable cases along with 59,987 negative tests.

The state Health Department counts 206 COVID-related deaths in the county.

Statewide, there were 3,345 new cases to bring the total to 905,995. There have been 3.8 million negative tests.

With 94 new deaths across Pennsylvania, there have been 23,413 fatalities.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 13 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 25 and 85, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Hospitalizations continue to plummet across the state, with 615 fewer COVID-19 patients than a week ago. There are 2,174 total patients with 465 in intensive care, the Health Department said Thursday.

Across Pennsylvania, 1.83 million vaccine doses have been administered to 1.37 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). In Centre County, 20,745 first doses and 4,909 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,551 (+44)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,124 (+3)

16803 (State College): 1,077 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 895 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 816

16866 (Philipsburg): 714 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 372 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 311 (+4)

16845 (Karthaus): 253

16828 (Centre Hall): 234 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 223 (+4)

16827 (Boalsburg): 218

16844 (Julian): 161 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 156

16666 (Osceola Mills): 143 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 113 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 88

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 57

16826 (Blanchard): 56 (+2)

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 40

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16864 (Orviston): 10 (+1)

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Centre County reported cases at an additional long-term care facility as well as six resident cases and another death. There have been 683 resident cases, 146 employee cases and 157 deaths at 17 nursing and personal care homes in the county.