Feb. 25 update: Centre County adds 33 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 2,356 new positives

Centre County added 33 cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 12,786 on Thursday. Overall, there have been 11,765 confirmed cases and 1,021 probable cases, along with 60,774 negative tests.

In Centre County, 22,898 first doses and 7,188 second doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The state continues to list 208 Centre County deaths. About three-quarters of the deaths have been in residents of nursing and personal care homes.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 14 COVID patients between the ages of 19 and 84, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Pennsylvania reported 2,356 additional cases, which brings the total to 922,990. There have been 3.85 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, 2.15 million vaccine doses have been given to 1.53 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities).

There have been 23,868 deaths, including 81 new fatalities.

Statewide, almost 2,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. On average, hospitalizations are down about 3,800 from the December peak but almost at the high from the spring.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,637 (+7)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,165

16803 (State College): 1,111 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 904 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 815 (-2)

16866 (Philipsburg): 732 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 381

16841 (Howard): 327 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 254

16828 (Centre Hall): 237

16875 (Spring Mills): 225

16827 (Boalsburg): 222

16844 (Julian): 164

16822 (Beech Creek): 162

16666 (Osceola Mills): 148

16853 (Milesburg): 114

16874 (Snow Shoe): 90 (-1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 90

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 61 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 58

16829 (Clarence): 55 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16851 (Lemont): 46

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 23

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 23

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 12

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

One additional case was reported among nursing home residents in Centre County. There have been 696 resident cases, 146 employee cases and 158 deaths in 18 long-term care facilities.