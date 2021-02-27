Feb. 27 update: Centre County adds 54 COVID-19 cases; Pa. adds 3,361

Centre County added 54 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as 3,361 additional positive cases were reported statewide.

The county’s overall total is now 12,879 cases since March 20, according to the state’s COVID Alert PA app. The county has reported fewer than 100 cases every day this month with the exceptions of Feb. 6 and 7.

The state Health Department had not updated the number of COVID-19 deaths by county as of noon Saturday. Centre County had 208 deaths as of Friday.

Pennsylvania’s new cases brings the statewide total to 929,697. There have been 3.87 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

An additional 132 deaths were reported across the state to bring the total to 24,000.

Case data by ZIP code had not been updated by the state as of noon Saturday.