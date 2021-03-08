March 8 update: Centre County adds 38 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 3,176 new positives

Centre County’s COVID-19 positivity rate and case totals fell during the first week of March.

The positivity rate dropped to 5.6% during the period Feb. 26-Thursday from the previous week’s rate of 7.6%, according to the state Department of Health’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. Centre and four other counties share that rate, which ranks 29th in the state. Union County has the lowest rate at 1.5% while Pike County has the highest rate at 12%.

Centre County’s weekly case total fell by 36 compared to the previous week. The rate of cases per 100,000 residents dropped to 113.3 — 15th highest in the state — from 127.5 (which was the 10th highest).

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate declined to 5.7% from 6.3%. The statewide case rate is 103.7 per 100,000 residents.

Over the weekend, Centre County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases (21 on Sunday and 17 on Monday) to bring the total to 13,173. In all, there have been 12,087 confirmed cases, 1,086 probable cases and 62,155 negative tests. The Health Department counts 213 deaths in the county.

Pennsylvania added 3,176 cases (1,658 on Sunday and 1,518 on Monday), which brings the total to 950,161. There have been 3.95 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 24,356 deaths, with 32 new deaths reported Sunday and seven on Monday.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 17 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 28 and 87, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s three more patients than in Friday’s update.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are about 4,300 lower than the December peak and are below the peak from the spring.

Across the state, 2.98 million vaccine doses have been administered to 2.03 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). In Centre County, 28,800 first doses and 15,803 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,727 (-7)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,215 (+1)

16803 (State College): 1,156 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 926 (-2)

16802 (University Park): 850 (+12)

16866 (Philipsburg): 752 (+5)

16870 (Port Matilda): 392 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 340 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 253 (-2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 242

16875 (Spring Mills): 232

16827 (Boalsburg): 228 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 172

16844 (Julian): 171 (+2)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 151

16853 (Milesburg): 116

16877 (Warriors Mark): 97

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96 (+2)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 56

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16851 (Lemont): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 25

16832 (Coburn): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.