March 9 update: Centre County has fewest COVID-19 cases since August; Pa. reports 2,975

Centre County’s COVID-19 numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the start of Penn State’s fall semester.

With just four new cases reported Tuesday, there have been a total of 13,177 since March 20, 2020. Overall, there have been 12,078 confirmed cases, 1,099 probable cases and 62,101 negative tests.

Tuesday’s total is the lowest since Aug. 27.

Pennsylvania added 2,975 cases to bring the total to 953,136. There have been 3.96 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

Statewide, there have been 24,396 deaths, an increase of 40. Centre County’s total remained at 213.

Across Pennsylvania, 3.05 million vaccines have been administered to 2.07 million people (excluding in Philadelphia and federal facilities). Centre County residents have received 45,910 doses, an increase of 1,307 from the previous day. There have been 29,740 first doses and 16,170 second doses.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 13 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 43 and 87, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That’s four fewer patients than Monday’s update.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward statewide, with 85 fewer patients than the previous day. The 14-day average is about 4,300 less than the December peak and is below the peak from last spring.

The Health Department removed one resident case and added one death to Centre County’s long-term care facility totals on Tuesday. There have been 710 resident cases, 148 employee cases and 162 deaths at 17 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Statewide, there have been 67,972 resident cases, 13,511 employee cases and 12,616 resident deaths at 1,560 long-term care facilities.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment about inconsistencies in Tuesday’s ZIP code case data.