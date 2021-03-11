March 11 update: Centre County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, adds 1,526 vaccine doses

Centre County added 36 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the total to 13,257. Overall, there have been 12,140 confirmed cases and 1,117 probable cases along with 62,458 negative tests.

The state Department of Health continues to list 213 deaths in the county.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 13 COVID-19 patients between ages 51 and 90, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s an increase of two patients from Wednesday’s update.

Statewide, an additional 115,000 vaccine doses were administered. There have been 3.24 million doses given to 2.18 million people.

An additional 1,526 doses were given to Centre County residents. There have been 30,251 first doses and 17,901 second doses.

Pennsylvania’s daily case totals haven’t topped 4,000 in almost a month. With 2,652 new cases reported Thursday, the state has had a total of 958,382. There have been 3.97 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 24,490 deaths, an increase of 51.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,704 (+8)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,223 (+3)

16803 (State College): 1,167 (+7)

16686 (Tyrone): 932 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 875 (+6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 759 (+5)

16870 (Port Matilda): 397 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 340

16845 (Karthaus): 255 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 244 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 236 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 231

16822 (Beech Creek): 174

16844 (Julian): 173

16666 (Osceola Mills): 153 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 116

16877 (Warriors Mark): 97 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 96

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 75 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 56

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16851 (Lemont): 48 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Three new cases were reported in employees of nursing/personal care homes in Centre County along with one new resident case. There have been 712 resident cases, 151 employee cases and 162 deaths in 17 long-term care facilities.